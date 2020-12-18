The Times Argus press account of Dec. 17 setting out Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault’s decision not to prosecute cases brought by Northfield Police Chief John Helfant reveals an action that is the crown jewel of prosecutorial discretion.
Prosecutors, to be true to themselves and to the public they serve, must make decisions they believe necessary to see that justice is done. That command is contained in the American Bar Association’s Standards of Criminal Justice.
The press accounts of the investigations into Chief Helfant’s conduct show ambiguous results, with a judge and Mr. Thibault suspicious of his honesty, while other investigators like the attorney general are uncertain. A state’s attorney who selects many jurors throughout his or her career must vouch for the honesty of all police witnesses, frequently with defendants or their attorneys asserting they are liars. They must be able to do so freely and without reservation, and anyone found by lottery to be in the jury pool must believe in his or her integrity.
Vermont prosecutors are a band of brothers and sisters celebrating the integrity of their work whenever, as they frequently do, take State’s Attorney Thibault’s stand and refuse to prosecute cases they do not believe, in their own judgment however opaque the facts may be, are not the whole truth. We should applaud the fact that prosecutors like Thibault are on the job.
Kimberly Cheney
Montpelier
