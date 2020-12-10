During the month of December, Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library usually hold a holiday basket raffle. Raffle tickets, which are sold at the library and by members of Friends, are reasonably priced, and the baskets, which are organized around a different theme each year, have been very popular. The raffle usually raises between $800 and $i,000, all of which benefits the library.
As everyone knows, this is an unusual year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friends of the Library decided to cancel our holiday basket raffle. Instead, we encourage all those who would have purchased raffle tickets in the past, to contribute to the library’s annual fund appeal, which is now underway. You can support the library by sending a check to the Cutler Memorial Library, 151 High St., Plainfield, VT 05667; or by using the PayPal button at the library’s website, www.cutlerlibrary.org/giving. All contributions are tax deductible.
Laura Zeisel
Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library President
