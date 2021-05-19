As someone who had previously lived unhoused (aka homeless) during the span of several years of my life, including for 12 lengthy and grueling years in the Montpelier and Berlin area during the last go-around, this is to express my solid confidence in, as well as strong support for, the Good Samaritan Haven project currently under proposal in the town of Berlin.
The proposed site, the Twin City Motel property and the house that adjoins it on Route 302, is an excellent, well kept, centrally located property that is very well suited for best serving those who are in most dire need and who require a high quality sanctuary in order to make the necessary transition from living unhoused, onward to becoming successfully permanently housed once that housing becomes available.
It is my hope that the members of the Berlin Select Board will lend its full and utmost support to this beneficial, humane endeavor.
Morgan W. Brown
Montpelier
