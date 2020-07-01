If having Goddard College in central Vermont has meaning for you, now is the time to offer your support. The financial stability of the college is up for review by the New England Commission of Higher Education on July 20. Contact the Development Office, 137 Pitkin Road, Plainfield, VT 05667 or #TOGETHER4GODDARD.
Kristin Glaser
Montpelier
