Attention to concerned people of East Barre and East Barre Christian Church:
Please know that we are about to lose control of our local church due to lack of participation and support. With very few age-able and other participants remaining, we need the younger generation to keep this precious asset as part of our neighborhood.
Please consider the need for you to become active, replacing the past support we have had in the community and keep this precious asset working for us.
All communities need a church to be the center of their family. There are great benefits!
Barbara Fantoni
East Barre
