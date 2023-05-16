The Vermont legislative session for 2023 has come to an end. There is no good news for those few Vermonters who might expect their elected representatives to respect our hard-earned tax dollars.

The Democrat supermajority has passed an $8.5 billion budget, the largest in the history of the state. Windsor County state Senators Alison Clarkson (D), Becca White (D) and Dick McCormack (D) have sponsored and helped pass Senate Bill 5 which will raise your price of propane and oil an additional minimum of 70 cents per gallon up to $4 per gallon. The stated intention of this bill is to curb global climate change.

