The Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation is collaborating with the Barre City Recreation Department to provide scholarships for summer camps and summer pool passes.
If you, or someone you know, has experienced an unexpected and temporary financial hardship, your children may qualify for a scholarship. The city has several options available that are income- and city-residency based. The Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation is able to offer scholarships based on circumstance, not just financials, and you do not need to be a city resident to qualify.
If you have questions, or would like to apply, please reach out by emailing: renitamarshallhelpinghands@gmail.com or call the Barre City Recreation Department at 476-0257. You can learn more about the Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation by checking us out on Facebook.
