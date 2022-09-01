September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my Congress members to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.
I have lost two siblings to suicide many years ago: my sister, Maureen, and my brother, Patrick.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. H.R.7116, the 9-8-8 Implementation Act, would provide federal funding and guidance to states for 988 crisis services across the nation.
An alternative to 911 for mental health crises, 988, connects callers to Lifeline centers. These centers deescalate 98% of crisis calls without dispatching emergency services. Well-resourced crisis support systems can connect callers with local resources, including someone to talk to (call centers), someone to respond (mobile crisis teams), and somewhere to go (crisis stabilization centers). We must ensure every state has the capacity to provide comprehensive crisis response services to help save lives.
For more information, go to afsp.org/988 online. Join me in urging Congress to take action to #StopSuicide.
