As suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in the U.S., our Congress members must make suicide prevention and mental health a national priority. Access to timely, affordable, and quality crisis services can save lives.
Many have lived experiences with not only suicide, but mental health struggles as well. My own struggles and the loss of my nephew in 2016 has driven my passion to do more, to do better for our communities. We are all responsible for taking care of each other, which is something Vermont is really good at.
That is why, on June 6-7, I participated in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)'s 13th annual Advocacy Forum with fellow advocates from across the country. Together, we met virtually with our U.S. Senators and Representatives and asked them to support:
— Grants to expand suicide prevention trainings, assessment and screenings in Emergency Departments (H.R. 1324 /S. 467).
— Standards for a behavioral health crisis care response system to guide health care providers and communities responding to individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis (S. 1902/H.R. 5611).
— Funding for the implementation of the 9-8-8 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and crisis response system (H.R. 7116).
In our meetings, I was the voice for many individuals in our state who have been affected by suicide and mental health. I was joined and supported by a passionate group of AFSP advocates, leading the ever-growing movement of people who are speaking out about these issues. Together, we became the face, the name, the story and the reason our Congress should support this lifesaving legislation. Join us by contacting your members of Congress and urging them to prioritize suicide prevention through the AFSP Action Center (afsp.org/actioncenter).
Terri Lavely
St. Johnsbury
