As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be participating Oct. 29 at the State House in Montpelier to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won't be walking alone. Last year, over 550 Out of Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter-of-a-million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. In May 2020, I lost my 14-year-old son to suicide. The pain, shock, grief, numbness and guilt are indescribable. Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health.
