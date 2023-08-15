Tonight I was learning of the VPIRG lawsuit against the oil industry for the damages caused by their 50-year campaign of lies and denial regarding the probable effects of emissions caused global heating. Now we all finally know that this campaign of public disinformation, using our commercial media, was a well-planned and cynical exercise in enhancing their profits and upper management's bonuses.

The problems with such lawsuits is they are supposed to cover broad damages to the public welfare, and while we would all be delighted to see such a massive penalty on this world-destroying industry, the assessment of damages is a little soft and the administration of the awards bureaucratic at best.