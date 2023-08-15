Tonight I was learning of the VPIRG lawsuit against the oil industry for the damages caused by their 50-year campaign of lies and denial regarding the probable effects of emissions caused global heating. Now we all finally know that this campaign of public disinformation, using our commercial media, was a well-planned and cynical exercise in enhancing their profits and upper management's bonuses.
The problems with such lawsuits is they are supposed to cover broad damages to the public welfare, and while we would all be delighted to see such a massive penalty on this world-destroying industry, the assessment of damages is a little soft and the administration of the awards bureaucratic at best.
Instead, I think our little Winooski valley cities of Montpelier, Barre and Waterbury have very clear damages that can be assessed for the damages, lost businesses, houses and the costs of trying to rebuild more resilient future city centers. Meanwhile, the climate crisis line of causation of the recent floods is now well documented and easily proven.
So I propose our destroyed local communities sue the oil industry for specific damages, once the accounting of the total loss and resilient rebuild is totaled. Similarly, Phoenix could bring suit for the loss and damages from the heat domes. Lahaina, Hawaii, could sue for the fire devastation it's suffering. The science is clear that these disasters are all related to the effects of global heating grossly amplified by the lies of the oil industry.
With such local lawsuits, the damages would go directly to those most affected while tying the cynical world-destroying petroleum companies in legal knots for a long, long time.