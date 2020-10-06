Robert grew up in Harlem, New York. Born about 1944, I met him at my first job in Springfield, Massachusetts, at the wastewater plant in 1984. His twin sons were 16 years old at the time. He told me while growing up he listened to classical music and studied hard in school. After graduating from high school, he served in the Army Reserve and attained the rank of master sergeant. He worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut for a while and those who worked alongside him advised him that, to really get ahead, you work overtime when asked. So he did until his boys were born. He then switched to working at the Uniroyal Tire Factory in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on the night shift. When he got home from work about 7 in the morning, he took care of the twins while his wife went to work. Then Uniroyal shut down. So he thought of what should he be retrained in and decided on wastewater treatment as very few plants shut down because of lack of work. So when I met him, he availed himself to all the overtime he was asked to work. He worked there about 20-something years before he retired and moved to North Carolina. What is amazing is he grew up in a positive environment in his home while there were negative things going on all around him in Harlem. Yes, he made a success of his life with the encouragement of his family even though he was Black.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.