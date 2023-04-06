Imagine my surprise reading the most recent Weekender. Commentator Joni Cole imagined being a politician. Said commentator self-proclaimed: "She is a teacher of creative writing and … author of … books …"
The coup captured in my reference to the subjunctive verb tense follows: "If I was (sic) a politician …"
Really? Being a politician of common, ordinary gifts, I distinctly recall my sixth-grade teacher announcing the subjunctive tense is reserved for a "statement contrary to fact." More to the point, in use, that tense is accompanied by a mandatory "were" regardless of the noun form: singular or plural.
If I were, or additionally, some speculation imagined, not experienced. Thus, the non-factual context, and statement are unmistakable.
While I quit diagramming sentences, and no long practice verb declensions, this special form has stuck with me for many decades. It is such a pity that its distinction has been all but lost.
Additionally, I am appalled at the beginning of every sentence by some with "So," as if every transition, idea, temporal event, flowed and merged flawlessly without interruption.
Banishment of spoken paragraphs, indeed.
The writer is a state representative for the city.
