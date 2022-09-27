The name "Vermont Public" for the new organization combining Vermont Public Radio and TV, is stupid. It doesn't tell you anything. It's inarticulate, ungrammatical. You are not the Vermont public. Delaware Public's new name is Delaware Public Media.
I agree with Craig Tomkinson, Herald letter, Sept. 23, the new name is irritating every time I hear it.
