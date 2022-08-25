Bob Standard’s commentary in the The Times Argus on Aug. 21 did a superb job of describing the legal scenarios the former president faces today. Trump is clearly circling the proverbial drain and could be facing criminal trials before 2024.
While all those legal gymnastics go on for Trump, we have seen Rep. Liz Cheney lose her seat in Congress. The irony here is she voted 93% of the time with Trump during his term. Only when the big lie, and the Jan. 6 event, surfaced did she begin to work against the Republican headwaters. She lost her seat but never her dignity. Serving in Congress is often described as a drug so intoxicating many will do anything to keep their seat. That was not Liz Cheney, who has won more than she lost with her stand against Trump. She has not left the stage, and I hope will continue to be the conservative voice delivering sermons on the dangers of another Trump presidency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.