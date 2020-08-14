The League of Women Voters of Vermont congratulates Vermont voters for the record turnout in the 2020 Primary Election. Exercising the right to vote is how we keep democracy strong. Let’s break the General Election turnout record in November.
Sue Racanelli
Montpelier
The writer is Vermont League of Women Voters of Vermont president.
