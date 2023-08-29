There is going to be a public meeting for landowners of Maple Ridge Commons in Barre at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Barre Town's annex office. I am one of the many property owners whose property is being retroactively held accountable for storm water runoff as a result of Vermont's 2015 Clean Water Act and I feel this topic should receive your coverage.
Our community is still recovering from unprecedented flooding which has displaced many residents and cost many more thousands of dollars. Our properties and homesteads were built to code and I feel the residents of my community would all agree that the state is overstepping its bounds by adding further cost and property damage to our residents to enforce laws created many years after the construction of our homes.