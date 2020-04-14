I read the editorials in The Times Argus, and I am appalled by the level of hate and anger that is leveled at our president by the same writers over and over again.
America has existed successfully under the two-party system put in place by our forefathers. We need both parties. It keeps the system honest, and keep in mind that at least half of the nation voted for Trump. If you don’t like him, vote him out and even encourage others to do the same.
Constructive criticism is good but leave the acid flow out. Names like fascist, Nazi and others only make the other half of America angry. It is terrible. If we are going to heal this nation, we need to take a good look at what we are saying. A beautiful, old song says it all: “Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me."
Carl Davison
South Barre
Carl, I agree with Bob P. You should however, be appalled by the level of hate and anger that is leveled from John Miller, Carolin Gallego, John Barron, and David Dennison on anyone who does not live by the dictate that loyalty to Donald Trump is the prime directive.
Peace on Earth does not come from a mindset that everything someone else has done needs to be discarded with an executive order. Nor does it come from "When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be. It's total."
Legislative, Judicial, and Executive as defined by the Constitution is anything but total. Tell that to your president will you?
“Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with HIM."
Very well said.
