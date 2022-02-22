As Shakespeare once said, "Done to death, by slanderous tongues, was the hero, that here lies."
What are we doing to this nation and to each other? Do we as a nation even know what matters anymore? Is the sorrow and pain worth it just because of a platform, just because it might feel right?
Stop it! Nobody cares about your protests. Remember the protests and riots in the ’60s? What happened? Remember the protests and riots in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and today? What happened? Nothing.
Stop it! We are not supposed to like each other, welcome to Earth in case this was your very first day. So what we might be different than the people in front of us at the grocery store checkout? So what our sons and daughters are whatever and when they see someone different than they are, that's awful? That demands a protest?
Stop the stupidity and smarten up. This is not the time! If our children even stand a third of a chance of living a life after us dumb adults, we have to show them what not to do. Sorrow is over and done with. We need to get our minds right.
Nick Searles
Rutland
