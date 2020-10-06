“The President is not above the law.” - A statement that has been supported by judges (supreme and other), lawyers and those politicians with enough backbone to stand up straight.
Therefore, why are we not responding in the most legalistic ways available to President Trump’s actions of voter suppression, voter disenfranchisement and voter intimidation? Why are we not so incensed about his lawless action that is not only reprehensible but also in our face in terms of his acceptance that he can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and nothing will be done?
But something needs to be done. We must not only vote out this tyrant who is beyond despicable, but we must also go to the polls to protect the integrity of our constitutional rights. We must watchfully step in and stop his thugs, by their very presence (and perhaps actions), threatening our right to vote without fear of repercussions.
We who oppose oppression, racism, xenophobia, sexism and all the other personal traits that make up this demented person, Donald J. Trump, must do everything we can to protect this experiment of democracy. If we fall short, we will be in for a long fall.
William Gay
Montpelier
