May I suggest this possible solution to the current logjam regarding another stimulus bill in the Congress: That someone set up in the sanctimonious United States Senate and the irrational White House (on the biggest screen known to man) the 24-hour live streaming of a recent news piece in which a mother having lost her job due to COVID-19 and sitting in a rather dark room, explains she has cut back to what she thinks is the greatest degree possible. She “makes sure her daughter eats” and she eats once a day.
If that doesn’t crack their skulls into understanding, then one could furnish - pick a number, 100? 1,000? 8 million? - similar stories of decent, otherwise productive, people who don’t have the same luxury of ivory cocoons in which to live their daily lives. When elected officials become numb to the real world where most people live, then they have overstayed their usefulness.
Claire Duke
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.