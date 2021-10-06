A letter to Muffe Heath: Dear Ms. Heath, you have not yet died of COVID-19 not because of your ignorant, selfish behavior or because this is not a deadly disease — just ask the families of the over 700,000 victims.
You are still alive because you live in Vermont, where the super-majority of your neighbors have done the right thing for their families and their community and have gotten vaccinated, providing you with herd immunity.
Did you get vaccinated against polio as a child? Measles? The only difference between those vaccinations and the COVID vaccine is the amount of misinformation being spewed daily, to which you have succumbed.
Don’t be proud of your unvaccinated status, and I would suggest you stay away from others who have also chosen to remain at risk. You do each other no favors. Good luck with your continued good luck.
Nanette Dubin
East Wallingford
