Living in times of rapid climate change resulting in devastating floods, hail-filled storms, heat bubbles that scorch us and farmlands, and tornados (not to mention the hurricane season), it is easy to give up hope.
But solutions, such as covering the water canals in the Southwest with solar panels which impede evaporation while providing needed energy, are happening. Research into hydrogen as a fuel source moves forward with discoveries such as using the sun, water and organic material to provide clean energy. And in the interim, electric vehicles are helping us to somewhat reduce the devastating environmental damage our dependency on fossil fuels has cost.