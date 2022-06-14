Peter Sterling of Renewable Energy Vermont would do well to get his facts straight before yet again trashing the Public Utility Commission for their well-reasoned decisions to deny (a very few) solar projects.
In Bradford, the issue was not aesthetics but displacing land that was part of a planned retail development zone where the town had invested sizable tax dollars into water and sewer infrastructure. Both the town and regional planning commissions opposed the solar project. A business that complies with the plans now occupies the site.
The case that was correctly denied on aesthetics involved a site that floods in all seasons, including winter when neighbors documented huge blocks of ice from one recent flood in the area where the screening trees and fencing were proposed to be planted.
As director of REV, Sterling is not advancing the renewable energy industry’s interests with his attack dog approach.
Unfortunately, REV founder David Blittersdorf is acting similarly with his proposal for a huge industrial wind turbine on Grandpa’s Knob in Castleton that would be visible for miles around, with its blinking red light at night, where all the surrounding town plans and the regional plan oppose industrial wind turbines. I could write REV’s press release right now with them whining about the PUC denying the project because it violates the town plans and would create an undue adverse aesthetic impact.
Annette Smith
Danby
