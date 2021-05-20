OK, as Father Mulcahy of MASH used to say, now "I am acrimonious!"
The tulips at my husband's gravesite were in full bloom on Friday. Today, when I went to trim the grass at the site and take a walk in the cemetery, I found that someone had removed (stolen) the blossoms, bulbs and all! Ya'know, that about makes one want to sit right down and bawl. However, I was too upset for that and just went on my way with bad thoughts about whoever did the deed.
As you can tell, the feeling has not changed much yet, though normally I am a happy person and usually see only the positive in situations. As I was leaving, a friend reported that her friend had planted a rose bush at her parent's gravesite only to have it stolen — planted a second one that was also removed.
I realize this incident is not life-threatening and involved only tulips and a couple rose bushes, but … it is the principle of the thing. My hope is the plants were not discarded, but are enjoying a good life somewhere that will make a difference.
OK, I feel better now. Thanks for listening. Time for lunch.
Claire Stanley
Fair Haven
