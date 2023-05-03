I write because as much as we have done regarding COVID, we have not done enough regarding those who test positive yet are also going out in public. There are a number of reasons for this because in Vermont, many people believe they have little opportunity to stay home and many truly can't avoid going to work because of their situation (no sick leave, unable to skip a paycheck, etc.). I encourage public health to very proactively promote the steps that need to be taken by such folks. The first, best thing to do, of course, is to mask — as good a mask that they can wear (a N95 or better). Eating away from others is essential — and when possible, eating outside and away from people. They should wash their hands regularly. They should alert coworkers and so encourage work to take place, as much as possible, in separate places. Wearing a respirator can provide additional protection, to reduce both spreading and reinfection. Given the amount of disinformation out there, it is possible some could feel anxious about disclosure, as they might fear some danger of assault. This is a whole separate area of action for public health. Also, if possible, use of a CPC mouthwash and/or a product like Enovid to help reduce virus load in the mouth and nose. And when possible, rest, rest, rest, and stay hydrated. Please, public health, take some strong action in this area and promote these or any other suggestions you believe could help reduce the unavoidable risks of contagion.
Kirk Gardner
