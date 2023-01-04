Dear Vermont property owners,
I recently reached out to Rutland County senators and my Rutland 2 District representatives to alert them to what appears to be a push for a statewide reappraisal. Contact your delegation so they will be aware of this situation as well.
In this case, I am of the opinion a resounding "no" is a positive, not a negative. Considering the amount of time and energy that will be wasted on a non-solution, this proposal for reappraisal makes absolutely no sense.
With your help, perhaps we can expose this malpractice and find a better solution, like "an equation to mathematically adjust equity of the system, until a better solution can be found" ....
