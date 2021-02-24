There are many questions still abounding with reference to things happening at the time of the election, before and since.
— When will irregularities and signed affidavits be reviewed by the legal system that indicate willful illegal actions and what is the plan to eliminate the practices that may well have canceled my vote and others, in the last election?
Answer: Most likely nothing anytime soon, we are talking Democrats here, remember.
— When will the Bidens be required to face the music in all the questionable activity surrounding their time in action during the Obama years?
Answer: Probably never, we are talking Swampers of the first order here, who seem to be a protected lot, even things that pre-date Trump, we just blame it on him. (Examples: Page, Strzok, Brennan, Clapper, Susan Rice and HRC), and impeachment twice!
— Illegal immigrants now poised to come into U.S.
Answer: Oh, that is OK, we (D's) need the votes.
— What would be happening if it was the Republicans who were up to the shenanigans of the other party during the last four years?
Answer: There isn't space enough here to print the detail of court cases, jail time, involvement charges against hundreds, maybe thousands, of people. Temporary courtrooms being set up on football fields like field hospitals; these dirty R's have to be put through the ringer, each and every one of them!
The D's: How dare you!
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
