The recent quick settlement in the Jay Peak EB-5 fraud case in favor of the investors shows the state's negligence in lack of oversight. However, since the state officials involved, including the previous governor, did not have to testify, we still don't know why this fraud was allowed to take place and last as long as it did in spite of whistleblower and investor complaints. This case also points out the lack of transparency regarding the state's stonewalling of information from the media and others over the last eight years. The Vermont public deserves better.
Jerry Kilcourse