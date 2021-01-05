We’re in the midst of a pandemic that is sickening and killing people at the rate of thousands per day, and this town in comparatively-safe Vermont decides to overturn the governor’s order that has kept us pretty safe so far – so that COVID-19-deniers there can do their selfish thing and have super-spreader parties, or whatever.
Vermont has a lot going for it, including a culture of compassion and care, but leave it to Republicans to do the wrong thing, again. I feel sorry for the citizens in the town who could be endangered by their neighbors.
Bronwyn Fryer
Montpelier
