He said it wasn't real.
He said it's contained.
He said it would disappear.
He blamed Democrats.
He shared his hunches.
He overruled his scientists.
He implied health care workers were stealing masks.
He has endangered every one of us.
And on Feb. 26, he said "15 cases and pretty soon it's going to be down to zero."
And on March 29, he said, “The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks.” “ And so, if we could hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000 — it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 (thousand) and 200,000 — we altogether have done a very good job.”
He has failed.
So, I have to ask; are you sick of winning yet?
Alfred Blakey
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.