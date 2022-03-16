Parking in Montpelier has never been easy. But replacing the meters with those that only take credit cards has made it harder for those living precariously in these times. Save your quarters and wait for the $5 parking ticket if you either do not have a credit card to use or do not want your info in the hands of who knows who. The tourists can take the spots. The credit card companies can take their 4% or 5% (Wells Fargo and CITI need your money) and poor Vermonters 'up against it' can walk an extra mile. Probably get to eliminate a job or two, also. Great idea. Hope it doesn't spread. Monorail next?
Michael Meninger
Worcester
