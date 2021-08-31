Ridiculous to continue to publish COVID-19 misinformation under the guise of "opinion." Meg Hansen has continued to make outrageous claims that are not backed by any reality. The CDC has multiple studies cited on their website that support the effectiveness of masks, in direct contradiction to Meg's claims.
I highly encourage her to read from accredited sources before she continues to promote blatant falsehoods. Further, if you search on the CDC, Google Scholar JSTOR or any other academic resource, you will find not a single journal article has been published supporting her silly claim that masks result in permanent "cognitive decline."
We need to be able to have a discussion if the actual costs of children wearing masks are worth the actual benefits, not a discussion of who can produce the most outrageous and unsupported conspiracy theories in the opinion section.
Meg further misses the point of encouraging masking in social setting to stop the broader spread of the virus rather than to directly protect the individual: 600,000 American deaths from COVID speak much louder towards the benefits of stopping the continued spread of COVID than her attempt to convince people that past flu pandemics were a greater threat to public health.
While the Herald can't vet opinion pieces like they do their own reporting, I highly encourage them to refrain from publishing statements as fact that contradict widely available evidence.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
