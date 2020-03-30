My name is Jasmine Little. My sister Kaitlyn Little, my friend Sydney Adreon and I have been quarantining together, and are hoping to create unity across the state this coming week, March 30 to April 3.
We are all high school students and are going through "distance learning," lack of sports and daily interactions with friends and family. My sister and I go Vergennes Union High School, my friend Sydney goes to Rice High School, and we all live in Vergennes. We have noticed how much the state needs some light in this darkness.
We have created the idea of a "quarantine/distance learning" spirit week. Each day is different. We hope to see people in Zoom classes and posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter of the statewide spirit, using the #vtwegotthis
We want to see young and old participate, not just students and parents. It's time we use social media as the positive force/morale booster it should be. Our days this week are:
Monday: School spirit. Wear the colors of your high school, middle school, elementary school and even college.
Tuesday: Favorite holiday. You can dress for the holidays you miss or the ones you love the most.
Wednesday: Sports/hobby day. You can dress like your favorite player or as a fisherman, make this one your own and different.
Thursday: Throwback Thursday. Get out there and where your 1950s, ’60s, '70s, ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s.
Friday: Formal Friday. Do your makeup and do your hair, get dressed up and nice, feel good about yourself wearing something you love.
Vermonters are known for our sense of community and a friendly, helpful atmosphere. Our intent is to keep positivity going through tough times, and spread this nationally.
Feel free to ask us questions on our Facebook page, #vtwegotthis. Please share far and wide, across the state -- and even the country.
Thank you, and we appreciate your time.
Jasmine Little, Kaitlyn Little and Sydney Adreon
Vergennes
