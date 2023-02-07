Vermont media needs to do a better job of shining light on the brawl in Alburgh on the gym floor, after a middle school basketball game. Where was the mention that most of the brawlers were the adults? Where was the mention that even a few middle school players joined the melee? Mostly, there was only a mention that a man died as a result of being involved in a brawl.
There is much more at stake here.
Where are the editorials or mention of the lack of sportsmanship that is crippling the ability of our kids to play free of the fear of retribution from a coach or parent or supposed fan? Where was the thought that maybe reading a paragraph from the Vermont Principals' Association about sportsmanship and behavior before every game is going to solve the unruliness at our kids' games?
How do we solve this problem? Or even where to start?
