I am deeply saddened to read news about the advancement of legalized sports gambling apps in our Vermont Legislature.

While I won't comment on the morality of our legislators giving gambling their seal of approval, I think it's important to recognize the damaging economic effects this will have.

Studies in European countries have shown a significant increase in suicides among young men after the spread of gambling.

