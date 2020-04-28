Unheard of! Twenty-six degrees. And snow! April 22! In Vermont! Has global warming deserted us? Does it no longer care about our comfort? Any lingering faith I had in its reliability, its promise to calm our impatience as spring blossoms so slowly here ... well! A recent editorial in The Times Argus has destroyed whatever trust my gullibility had me clinging to.
According to the editorial, the fact, during the corona virus pandemic, people are driving and flying less has reduced air pollution by a significant percent. Laudable, I suppose, but what about the warmth we’ve come to expect this time (or even most of the entire) year by now? Should that alone not influence neighbors to help restore those delectable temperatures by driving more, not less? Shouldn’t we be flying on whatever planes are still in the sky, whether or not we’re planning vacations or are expected at business meetings? C’mon, Vermonters, we can do better than that.
As if all that’s not disillusioning enough, an upcoming global warming informational session is going to be featured online instead of at its usual location, live, in a Montpelier church! Can the organizers really be totally unaware that an estimated 90% of attendees at these sessions arrive in singly occupied cars? Why, even people living within walking distance honor this practice! It’s like a good deed, a mission.
I just don’t understand the way people cave in. I mean, they show no regard whatever for the intolerable urgency we, Vermonters, feel to rid ourselves of winter overcoats. It makes me (and so many others I know) want to cry.
I mean, liberal gobbledygook, fake news. They ruin everything.
Ron Merkin
Montpelier
