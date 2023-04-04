Since Jerry D’Amico, Jan. 12, wrote about the ban on recreational and fur-trapping bill, H 191, I have wondered who will speak for the animals? Many did. Thank you for speaking out to end a cruel and unnecessary activity.
Just because, “58% of respondents in a 2018 survey” (five years ago) expressed support for trapping, doesn’t make it right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.