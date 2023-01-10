A friend of opposite beliefs commented that these 20 representatives holding out voting for speaker of the House are doing it for the money. Donations are coming in. That may be for most members of the House right now.
I have a different take on it. The debate for speaker of the House gets right to the heart of our republic. We are seeing a small group of the whole insist their will into the whole. This is instead of a majority just choosing what to do and doing it as the whole. Very similar to the states fighting for power within the federal Constitution during the debates and its writing.
Exactly.
