There is no doubt that Walt Amses is a very talented writer. There is no doubt Steven M. Pappas, publisher, feels the same way as the amount of print space he allows Walt is extraordinary, especially since The Times Argus is only published three times a week.
It seems (to me) as if Walt offers his opinions at least once a week. There is no doubt Walt immerses himself in politics. There is also no doubt that, no matter how much Walt pontificates, it is very obvious from his writings that his news sources are limited to like-minded people.
Yet he gets almost a half-page over and over for his myopic, continual, nasty diatribe against President Trump. Walt ends his latest dissertation by saying “His final 'walk of shame' should be out of the White House for good in January.”
I am concerned for Walt’s mental health when President Trump wins another four years in November. There is no doubt, based on his past numerous “commentaries,“ Walt has a serious case of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) and the president drives him absolutely crazy with hatred. That kind of visceral hated is not good for anyone’s mental health.
As I said above, Walt is a very talented writer. However, I really wish he would focus on continuing to interest, educate and captivate us readers about his fly fishing in the Rockies, canoeing on the Connecticut River or just about his walk in the neighborhood, etc. He lends such honesty and credibility when he focuses on those conversations and personal experiences.
When Walt starts talking politics, he loses that credibility with many readers. What a shame.
Dave Spaulding
Montpelier
Editor's note: Walt Amses typically does submit a commentary to the newspaper about once a week. But letter and commentary writers are asked to only contribute once a week. Also, with Tuesday's edition, The Times Argus is back to publishing five days a week.
