After reading the summarization of Brian Judd’s numerous attempts at changing the results of an election, costing our judicial system both time and money, I would like to chime in. His displeasure sounds frighteningly like another Republican we are all too familiar with. Who wants a sore loser representing them? Let it go and win on your own merits.
Robert Loso
