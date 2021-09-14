It seems to me there are some issues that need to be stated clearly:
1) President Biden is not responsible for the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections. He has asked and begged ad nauseum for people to get vaccinated. And it is not the delta variant that is causing the rise. It is the people who, without medical or religious reason, refuse to get vaccinated. It's simple!
2) On masks, the governors of Florida and Texas are the poster children for selfish, self-centered, political-ego people. Their states have the highest numbers of sick and dying children and they object to schools requiring masks, even threatening to withhold money. They remind me of the mother who, in a recent news clip, wailed loudly that she could not stand the sight of her child with a mask on. Look away, woman. How long is it going to take for you to realize this is not about you?
3) Next to lastly — To all the people who passed me on the highway today speeding well over the speed limit, since when do laws not apply to you? Shame on you. Shame on the example you set.
4) Lastly, put down the phone.
Claire Duke
Barre
