In a vicious personal attack on Gov. Phil Scott, Rama Schneider accuses the governor of lacking "common decency" just because he wasn't vehement enough in criticizing the relocation of illegal immigrants to Massachusetts.
Schneider refers to the relocation as "human and child trafficking" which, of course, means forced prostitution in common speech — a deliberate and hateful smear.
Whether illegal immigrants will ultimately benefit from moving into a more accommodating and prosperous location than southern Texas, Schneider is way out of line. Yes, it was a "stunt," as Governor Scott called it, by a very smart and ambitious Republican — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. On the other hand, there is a modicum of justice in letting liberal politicians in the north deal directly with the human consequences of their failed immigration policies.
Schneider's over-the-top smear effort seems to me all too typical of Vermont "progressives" pronouncements, which makes it more likely I'll vote the other way despite some misgivings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.