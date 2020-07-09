“Slip sliding away,” a line from one of Paul Simon’s brilliant songs, clearly defines the current condition of our country as we face a wildfire of COVID-19 outbreaks, an economic situation not a great deal dissimilar from the Great Depression of the 1930s and an environment of civil discourse that is deteriorating into American against American.
The opportunity to deal effectively with the possible pandemic slid away from us because of a president who was more concerned with Wall Street and his re-election. That resulted in a nonresponse other than denial and just happy talk. The outcome has become an out-of-control epidemic of death, illness and total lack of response at the federal level.
The economic fallout led us to slip sliding down a path of increased indebtedness for our government in order to not only keep businesses afloat (many being tied closely to the Trump administration), it also resulted in providing a lifeline to those who were unemployed in order for consumer expenditures to keep our economy from totally tanking.
Within the context of our disastrous response to COVID-19, there has been the rise of civil discourse being driven by a racist president who divides America in the belief that his base of ignorant, pointed hats will prevail and return him for four more years of policies that not only destroy the history of our democracy but denigrates our once held esteem in the world’s view.
Slip sliding away — America drifting in a viral pandemic, economic destruction and a civil discourse war that may result in our country slip sliding away.
William Gay
Montpelier
