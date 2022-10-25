I now understand how Hitler and fascism came to power in Germany. What has happened to give me such insight? Watching our current political catastrophe answers that.
The Neo-Nazi Republican Party is poised to take over our government. Gone will be any effort to veil their destruction of voting rights, gone will be any effort to provide any degree of social assistance (Medicare and Social Security), environment degradation will run rampant in order to extract the minerals that will make the wealthy richer and more powerful, dissension will be squashed like a bug on the floor, education will focus on non-thought indoctrination directly supporting xenophobia, misogyny and homophobia.
Still better than the third world Country that the Democrats have us headed for. Vote Republican and save this Country.
