Just a few comments on the Walt Amses commentary in the Weekend Magazine published by The Times Argus.
Walt and others on the left are running around crying “The sky is falling” because of some recent Supreme Court decisions. The recent decisions he abhors are upending race-based affirmative action; ending the president's initiative to lower student debt; and the case of the Colorado website designer, Lorie Smith. Race-based affirmative action in college admissions is clearly “racist” and in violation of the Constitution. There are other non-race-based criteria that could be used by college admissions, such as total family income. There may be others.