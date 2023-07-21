I just read today's ePaper editorial page and was disgusted by Newcombe’s intensive cartoon depicting a speed boat on a small lake but anyone who knows the person mentioned on the boat would know the family. This cartoon not only was extremely unkind, in my opinion, but was riding on the coattails of the flood. The family named are wonderful citizens of the central Vermont community, shame on the person giving the information to Newcombe and shame on the Argus for not noticing that one family was being singled out.
This just makes me sick after all the wonderful people who are working so hard this neighbors of central Vermont during this difficult time.