Sen. Sinema and the majority of Americans support expanded voting rights. Ironically, in the name of supporting bipartisanship, the senator has helped to scuttle the very bills that might have redressed imbalances of voting power which stem from, create and perpetuate, the hyperpartisanship, the “disease of divisiveness,” that she deplores.
Democratic leaders, she says, must “sit down with the other party.” Is she actually suggesting an equivalence of civility and commitment to democracy between Democrats and Republicans?
She says, as a trained social worker, she listens to the other side. Good. It would be heartening and illuminating to hear her tales of problem-solving conversations with her Republican colleagues over Senate bean soup, those persuasive sessions where she is building bridges, how she and her Republican colleagues are holding out olive branches to each other in the Senate elevators.
She should tell us how that has worked for democracy with those who have been apologists for that Jan. 6 Capitol “stroll;” with those who will be the beneficiaries of those new Republican-state laws restricting the vote for presumed Democrats in 19 states, so far; with those whose Senate leader announced early on, “One hundred percent of my focus is standing up to this (Biden) administration;” with those who support a former president who for six years has brayed contempt for all who deny him obeisance.
Bipartisanship is a worthy goal, Senator Sinema. Unilateral disarmament, not so much.
Kate Taylor
Clarendon
