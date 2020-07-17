I find it in poor taste and rather ridiculous that John Mauro from Stowe would write such a letter to your paper. Calling people stooges, calling the COVID-19 virus the “Trump Virus” and basically spewing dumb comments in his piece just speaks volumes of his character. You sound like a third grader, John, and it’s just kind of silly really! Keep your dumb comments and thoughts to yourself.
Jeremy Bevins
Plainfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.