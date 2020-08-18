In the past, Governor Scott has had large support from the Vermont public who normally vote Democratic. If he wants to continue having such support, he should say whether or not he supports Trump’s actions concerning mail-in voting and the U.S. Post Office. He should also say the same concerning the birther claims against Kamala Harris that Trump is now promoting. Staying silent is the same as agreeing with Trump’s actions.
Jerry Kilcourse
Montpelier
